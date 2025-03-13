How Flo Sports has taken over Blazer Athletics

Written By Christopher Mercer, Sports Editor. Photo from GSC.com

Television deals have become a vital part of sports, and over the last few years, they have changed how we view our favorite sports events.

In 2020, the Gulf South Conference entered into an agreement with Flo Sports as its new official streaming partner and distributor for all of its athletic events. Initially, as the home of Blazer athletic events, VSU would transfer all live broadcasts to Flo for the 2020-2021 season after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled most Fall sports.

Flo Sports also made a deal with another Division II conference in 2023. Southern Athletic Conference inked a four-year contract that will net the conference over seven figures, according to the Front Office Sports.com

Before Flo Sports checked into VSU, athletic home events were available live and on-demand on the Blazer Sports Media website, free of charge.

Flo Sports is a live-streaming app founded in 2006 that has been the home to Division III and some division athletic events. In the Spring of 2023, they announced that Flo Sports would add the rest of the Gulf South Conference sports to their ever-growing library. This season will be the first time all Blazer softball, baseball, soccer, and volleyball games will be broadcast on the app and their website at flosports.com.

However, the same press release stated they would offer a student subscription plan.

“Subscribers who use a .edu email from a member institution can sign up at a discounted subscription price of $9.99 per month or $71.88 for the year ($5.99/month).” Plans for non-students to enjoy the app will come at a steeper cost, as prices start at $20 a month. The Flo Sports deal includes VSU rivals in the Gulf South Conference and every game during the GSC tournaments for each sport. At the same time, other networks carry all Division II playoff matchups as they signed a contract extension in May of 2024. The app is available for free in the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.