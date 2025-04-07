VSU prepares for Athletics Giving Day

Written by Ansley DeCenzo, Staff writer.

VSU is gearing up for its upcoming Athletics Day of Giving, scheduled to begin on April 8. This event is part of an effort by the university to support student-athletes and various campus initiatives through targeted fundraising.

The campaign aims to raise funds for scholarships, enhance athletic programs, and other projects specific to VSU’s sports teams reflecting the university’s commitment to create excellence in VSU’s athletics.

“There are certain things that data shows we need to address, like buses, hotels, and new training technology,” Gregory Richard, assistant athletic director said. “Each sport has come up with specific priority needs, and we’re listing those for alumni, the community, existing boosters, and even the average person to help fund these projects and support the program.”

The campaign also includes facility updates and the latest technology.

“We’re excited to include matching gifts in this effort,” he added. “For example, someone has offered a $5,000 matching gift for championship rings. This encourages others to donate more because their contributions will be doubled.”

“Giving Day is more than just a fundraising event for us,” Kayleigh Kearns, junior forward on the VSU soccer team said. “It’s a chance for our community to come together and support the dreams of student-athletes like me. Every donation, no matter how big or small, helps us achieve our goals both on and off the field. When you give, you’re investing in our future, and that means everything to us.”

Involving student-athletes and coaches is another key strategy.

“People are more likely to give when they see student-athletes participating because they want to support the athletes and their teams—not necessarily the administration,” the representative noted. “We’re striving for 100% participation from student-athletes, staff, and coaches to show commitment from within the department,” Richard said.

The upcoming Athletics Day of Giving serves as a critical opportunity for VSU to address pressing needs within its athletic programs while furthering a sense of community support.

“This event is designed to raise funds for athletics programs. This Athletics Day of Giving allows supporters to directly impact the future of Valdosta State University athletics, on the field, in the courts, and in the classroom,” Troy Katen, VSU athletic director said.

The Athletics Day of Giving is an opportunity for supporters to make a difference in the lives of student-athletes and the success of VSU’s athletic program.

“When donors see that athletes specific to a sports team have donated, they’re encouraged to give more because they know it’s a dire need for the betterment of their program,” Richard said.

Photo courtesy of VSU Athletic Website.