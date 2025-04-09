“The title goes to… ” KD Sigma Hosts 10th Annual Beauty Pageant

Written by Armone Gates, Campus Life Editor.

The Kappa Delta Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity hosted their annual scholarship pageant in the Pound Hall auditorium of North campus on the evening of Friday, April 4.

The title of Miss Phi Beta Sigma was awarded to SGA’s vice president, senior Neaveh Wallance.

The Phi Beta Sigma are a Divine Nine fraternity on campus that emphasizes the importance of brotherhood, scholarships and service, focusing on ways to impact and shape the community as a whole.

The Miss Beta Sigma Pageant has been an annual affair of the Sigmas as it’s been hosted 10 times at VSU including this year.

This pageant highlights young women of excellence who embody scholarship, service and excellence.

There are three titles, which include Miss Kappa Delta, Miss Blue and White and the overall title, Miss Phi Beta Sigma.

Member La’ Vincent Murry of the fraternity elaborates on the process behind putting the pageant together.

“It was fun and hectic,” Murry said. “It’s been a tradition for years and we decided to bring it back because we hadn’t done it in a while. It was time for our past queens to pass the title to the next gen.”

Member Langston Agee describes how he felt about this year’s lineup competing in the pageant.

“I would say they are very crafty,” Agge said. “They have a lot of bright ideas, and they have been working very hard.”

10 contestants were selected to compete in this year’s annual pageant in an attempt to be crowned the next queen.

Many of these contestants are a part of the campus life of VSU and different student engagement organizations, which include SGA, Collegiate Women, National Council of Negro Women and National Pan Hellenic Council.

The contestants include Ta’Jazmyn Taylor, Daicia Vickers, Shayonna Lawerence, Malayna Peterson, Karyna Rivera, Khlanna Gibson, Angel Wise, Mikalah Parks, Kristen Bread and Nevaeh Wallance.

The pageant consisted of four different categories: Introduction, Personality Walk, Swimsuit, Talent and lastly, the Final Walk.

Each category allowed the contestants to show off their personalities and their passions, which had the audience eager to see more.

Two of the contestants describe what inspired them to be a part of this pageant and the process.

“With this being my first pageant, the process has been great,” Taylor said. “The moms are very helpful and our pageant dad works really hard to make sure that we have our stuff together. Also, our queen stepped in as well.”

“I’ve always wanted to do a pageant,” Wise said. “From my freshman year to my senior year I’ve just experienced a lot of growth and I just wanted to embrace my growth. And showing that to my university within the four years I’ve been here.”

Many performances left the audience in awe including contestant five, Rivera’s basketball talent walk and contestant two, Vickers southern belle personality walk.

However, in the end it all lies down to who the audience thinks is the best fit to be Sigma’s next queen.

The title of Miss Kappa Delta was awarded to TaJazmyn Taylor and Angel Wise won the title for Miss white and blue.

Wallance explains how she’s going to use her title to impact VSU.

“By begin authentically me, said Wallance. “Making sure I utilize my platform Glow and Gains to be intentional with enhancing the lives of black women physically and nutritionally.”

Photos courtesy of KD Sigma