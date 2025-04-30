Sammy Edwards invited to NFL Rookie Mini Camp

Written by Christopher Mercer Sports Editor

Former VSU quarterback Sammy Edwards has been invited to the New York Giants’ Mini camp.

After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft, Edwards announced on his social media that the Giants would ask him. He will hope to compete for a spot on the roster come September. For the first time in since 2018 no division two or three players were selected in the NFL Draft. Players that remained undrafted typical are signed as a Undrafted Free agent or are invited to rookie mini camp to compete for a preseason roster spot that can hold 93 players and thus setting up the opportunity to play for an official NFL roster that makes up of 53 players.

Mini Camps invite typically make around $1,000 to 10,000 dollars. They will be accommodated for food and hotel at minicamp in the spring. Edwards spoke to NFLDiamond.com before and was asked what teams are to expect if brought on to another NFL team, ‘A guy who is going to buy in and make their team and building better regardless of status and provide to make everyone in the building better”.

Edwards took over the quarterback position in his junior season in 2023 after backing up quarterback Ivory Durham in his first two seasons at VSU.

As the Blazer quarterback, Edwards had a stellar career. He finished his time as a Blazer with a 25-3 record, 7,345 passing yards- fourth in School history- and 66 passing touchdowns, good for sixth all-time in Blazer’s history.

This also included when Edwards had a game where he had six touchdown passes in a game against the Chowan Hawks on October 2, 2023, where the Blazers won 56-36.

Edwards helped the Blazers reach the playoffs in both seasons as the starter. His 2024 season was one to remember, as Edwards finished third in the Harlon Hill Award voting, having passed for 3,202 yards, 32 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He also scored four touchdowns and led the Blazers to their seventh national championship appearance.

The standout game from his final season was against Erskine Flying Fleet, in which Edwards went 11-15 for 237 yards and five touchdown passes in a record-setting 73-0 rout in September 2024.

He potentially joins a Giants team with four quarterbacks, including Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Tommy Devito, and first-round draft selection Jaxson Dart. The Giants finished the 2024 season with an abysmal 3-14 record as they released former first-round pick quarterback Daniel Jones in the middle of the season. Once the off-season began, they did not have a quarterback on the roster until they resigned backup, Tommy Devito in late February.

They would sign former No 1 overall pick Jameis Winston before signing former Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson as a result of the previous the Giants had the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft and selected Abdul Carter before trading back in the first round to choose Dart out of Ole Miss with the 25th pick.

Rookie Mini Camps were scheduled to begin May 2 and conclude May 5.