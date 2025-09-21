Montevallo Strikes Early to Hand VSU 4-0 Loss in Conference Opener

By: Lloy Hudson

Sports Editor

Valdosta State women’s soccer dug itself into an early hole Saturday and couldn’t climb out, falling 4-0 to Montevallo in the Blazers’ Gulf South Conference opener at the VSU Soccer Complex.

The Falcons (3-2, 2-0 GSC) scored all four goals in the opening half-hour, using quick ball movement and clinical finishing to silence the home crowd. Montevallo’s Morgan Goehring fueled the surge with two goals and two assists, playing a part in every score before halftime.

Valdosta State (1-2-3, 0-1 GSC) had chances of its own, generating 10 shots with six on target, but couldn’t find a breakthrough against goalkeeper Jolie Cazale, who made six saves to keep a clean sheet.

Blazers senior keeper Claire Timberlake faced heavy pressure early, stopping five shots before freshman Adrienne Cardona-Colon closed out the match in goal. Senior Katherine Kimmel created two of VSU’s best looks, including a first-half strike that forced a save.

After the halftime reset, the Blazers’ defense tightened and held Montevallo scoreless the rest of the way, but the early deficit proved decisive.

Valdosta State will look to bounce back on the road with matches at Lee and Trevecca Nazarene next week before returning home Oct. 10 to host Spring Hill College.