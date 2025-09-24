Bring our Wild Adventures Back

Over the years, VSU has provided several great events and recreational activities for students to go to. One particular activity that many students were fond of was the famous “Wild Adventures Day”

On this day, students of all grades and ages could go to the theme park in collaboration with VSU to unwind and destress.

This event was incredibly helpful for those who were struggling with anxiety or making friends on campus. It provided a way to interact with other students and ease the tension of meeting in a sterile environment.

However, more recently all mention of Wild Adventures on campus has ceased. Gone are the days of Wild Adventures passes. So, too, are the days of planning for the next trip.

With that said, what happened to the school’s connection with Wild Adventures? Even more so, what happened to the school’s sponsored events?

The university has become lackluster when it comes to providing fun events either close to campus, or on campus.

Most of the events that have been major successes close to campus in recent years have been student run and operated. Should students feel obligated to create their own events for entertainment?

Simply put the answer is no!

As students we pay thousands of dollars in tuition every semester to fund the school.

With that said, it’s not asking too much for more extracurricular activities to keep us engaged on and off campus.

On top of that, if school events, partnerships or collaborations are cancelled or discontinued, the school should let us know. While losing Wild Adventures was certainly a blow to many of us, the real problem falls with not being transparent about it.

If you want your students to truly enjoy the place where they live, work and learn, then maintain good communication with them. On top of that, reward their hard work and efforts with a fun event every once in a while.