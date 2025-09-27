VSU Returns for First Home Game to Face Off Against UNC Pembroke

By: Lloy Hudson, Sports Editor

After a bye week to regroup and get healthy, VSU will finally take the field at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium this Saturday at 4 p.m., hosting UNC Pembroke in its first home game of the season.

The Braves are currently on a three-win streak this season, including a key win over Delta State University, and bring a balanced attack led by dual-threat quarterback Tre Robinson. VSU Head coach Graham Craig said containing Robinson will be a top priority.

“They’ve got a quarterback that runs really well, so we have to make sure there’s always someone accounting for him,” Craig said. “They’re explosive both in the run game and with passes down the field, so it’s going to be a big test for our defense.”

UNC Pembroke has also shown strength on defense, recording seven sacks last week with an aggressive, pressure-heavy approach. Protecting the Blazers’ quarterback will be key.

“That’ll be a big emphasis for us,” Craig said. “We’ve been working on where the hots are, where those blitzes are coming from, and making sure we have answers for them.”

The Blazers 2-1 used the bye week not only for preparation but also to get healthier. Wide receivers Ma’jon Wright and Zandae Butler could return to the lineup, while Council Allen, who played limited snaps in the last game, is expected to be fully available.

VSU will look to build on offensive progress from its first two outings. Despite inconsistency under center, the Blazers showed flashes through the air, including multiple receivers averaging strong yards per catch. Craig said that balance will be critical against a UNCP defense that thrives on disrupting passing rhythm.

For Craig, Saturday’s game marks his first chance to lead VSU inside Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. He said both he and the team are eager for the opportunity.

“A lot of our guys are playing their first home game here, and you can feel their excitement,” Craig said. “I know once we step out there, it’s really going to hit me. We’re all looking forward to it.”

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 27 in Valdosta at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

All sports are streamed through FloSports.