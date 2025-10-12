Home / Campus Life / Centennial Hall Fire Ignites Stress Over Fall Break

Centennial Hall Fire Ignites Stress Over Fall Break

October 12, 2025 Campus Life, Campus News, News, Spotlight, Top Headlines, Topstory Leave a comment 146 Views

By: James Brown, Editor-in-Chief

 

Be sure to mind the heat, blazers! On Sunday afternoon at 6 p.m., a fire erupted in Centennial Hall causing panic for residents and staff.

 

According to Centennial Hall staff members, the fire began in the kitchen.

 

Students were rushed outside and asked to remain outside of the building as authorities were called to assist with the crisis.

 

This fire came about during VSU’s fall break. Many students who live in Centennial Hall were not on campus.

 

Resident Assistants have been asked to notify their occupants.

 

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is released.

