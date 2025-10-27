A Look Into the Homecoming Pep Rally

By: Arts & Entertainment Editor, Ashley Jones

VSU hosted their annual Homecoming Pep Rally in the Plex on Oct. 21. This year’s pep rally featured a special performance from the Hip-Hop duo The Ying Yang Twins, with additional performances from VSU’s Marching Band, VSU Cheer, VSU’s Red Hots, and MC Trizzy alongside DJ Smeezo.

Before the start of the pep rally, many students were turned away from the Plex because of a “No Bags” rule. Students were not granted prior notice of this requirement, causing many students to not return to the Plex.

The students that did return to the Plex witnessed VSU’s traditional pep rally that aims to increase student engagement with their fellow athletic student body and school spirit.

VSU’s Blazin’ Brigade Marching Band opened the show with an energetic and spirited performance that left all eyes within the building on them.

After the Marching Band, MC Trizzy and DJ Smeezo stepped onto the stage to host the show and bring the blazer spirit out of attendees.

DJ Smeezo played music that raised the attendees’ energy levels while MC Trizzy announced upcoming performances, athletic teams, the winners for homecoming competitions and the homecoming court.

There was one awkward moment for the audience, where the MC announced the Red Hot’s as VSU’s Cheer Team and after their performance he announced multiple times for the Red Hot’s not realizing that they had already performed.

Besides that moment, MC Trizzy increased the attendees’ participation within the show to prepare them for the upcoming special performance.

After student performances, attendees were given a close-up and personal concert from the Atlanta Hip-Hop duo The Ying Yang Twins.

They performed their infamous songs “Get Low with Lil John and The Eastside Boys,” “Salt Shaker,” “Ms. New Booty with The Charm,” “Say I Yi Yi,” “Badd,” “Shake with Pitbull,” “Whistle While You Twerk,” “Wait (The Whisper Song),” and “Halftime (Stand Up and Get Crunk!)”

Additionally, they performed “Bedroom Boom,” a song of their growing traction to younger listeners from a recent TikTok dancing trend.

The students attending seemed to enjoy the show, even if they were not familiar with a few songs.