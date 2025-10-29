Editorial: Atrocious Advising

By: The Spectator Staff

Things are always changing here at VSU, but one thing that stays consistent is the advising issues that many students have had over the years.

Faculty advising has been a constant issue for VSU students, as many of the advisors are not well informed about the classes students need to take for their majors.

Although some advisors are very helpful when guiding students through their college experience, many students feel like their advisors don’t know what they’re doing or don’t have their best interests in mind.

We have heard horror stories of students who were told that they were on track to graduate in four years only to have that pushed back a year because they weren’t enrolled in the right classes.

To add to the confusion, students have had multiple changes as to who advises them. Some have gone through two or three advisors in the course of their time here. Many of the new advisors get confused and may put students in classes that they don’t need.

Some students have gotten so fed up with this process that they’ve decided to skip advising entirely and figure out which classes to take on their own by using Degreeworks, a portal students can access in My.VSU.

Students feeling the need to advise themselves is a reflection on how they feel about the advising process here at VSU, and we feel that we deserve people that care about us and our futures, starting with advising.