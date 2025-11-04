VSU can still make the playoffs with upset against Delta State

By: Marese Hudson

Assistant Sports Editor

VSU is looking to have another upset against a ranked Gulf South Conference opponent in Delta State, as they attempt to make a late playoff push.

After getting to the midseason at 2-4, the Blazers have won the last two home games to put their record at 4-4 and themselves in playoff reach.

VSU put on season highs against West Alabama, as quarterback Jameson Holcomb had 225 passing yards, Josh Brown had two turnovers, a forced fumble and interception, and Council Allen had 110 receiving yards and a touchdown.

VSU’s defense can exploit the mistakes of Delta State quarterbacks, as both Cole Kirk and Garrett Ames threw two interceptions in the last games they played.

Despite the turnovers, Delta State is still a dominating force, as they average 37 points per game and hold their opponents to under 20 points per game.

“They’re obviously a really good football team,” said VSU head coach Graham Craig. “I just got to get the team focused and ready to go for this week.”

The Blazer’s offense looks to outscore Delta State, as in the last two games the Blazers scored 80 points.

Craig is trying to make the playoffs as a first-year head coach. If he does, he will be one of the last three head coaches to make the playoffs their first year in the last seven years.

VSU’s last outing against Delta State was a dominating win for the Blazers 49-20 on Nov. 9, 2024.

VSU is seeking another upset to extend their win streak and the win streak against Delta State to three.

The Blazers kickoff at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium Saturday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m.