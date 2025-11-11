Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc Love is Deadly

Written By: Winter Dube

Campus Life Editor

Originally scheduled to premiere on Oct. 29 in theaters, the Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc made its American debut on Oct 24. When I went to the theater, I was expecting an action-packed anime from the start. Eventually, I did see chainsaws, a devil, and high-intensity combat, but the beautifully tragic romance wrapped in violence and pain was not for the tenderhearted.

Chainsaw Man is a dark fantasy manga written by Tatuski Fujimoto and animated by MAPPA, the same studio known for Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen. While the manga’s reputation precedes it, this film adaptation of the “Reze Arc” dives deeper into human emotion and loss than I anticipated. I have little outside knowledge of this anime and did a bit of research to see how layered the story is. It turns out if you have read the manga or watched the anime, this movie is quite deep. And if you haven’t, the symbolism, character relationships, and storytelling are powerful enough to move someone new to the franchise.

If you do not want spoilers, I advise you to stop reading here. If you are curious, the Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc will be showing at Valdosta Cinemas on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

I chose to watch the sub version, meaning Japanese audio with English subtitles played. The emotion behind the Japanese voice actors’ performances brought raw energy and vulnerability to every scene. Translations can sometimes get lost from their original meaning, so choosing the sub meant I would at least get the authenticity of the story’s tone. Every laugh, sigh, and scream felt real, and I could feel the tension between Denji and Reze through every scene.

The movie opens in the aftermath of the first season’s chaos. Denji, who is half-human, half-devil protagonist, is adjusting to life as a public safety devil hunter. He is caught between two women: Makima, his mysterious superior who manipulates him through affection, and Reze, a seemingly kind-hearted woman who represents peace and normalcy. They first meet in a phone booth that would eventually become a quiet setup for the violence that was soon to occur. Reze’s innocent smile, paired with the soft piano playing in the background, tricks the viewer into believing it would all be just a simple love story.

As their relationship develops, the movie slows its pace to capture a more quiet and intimate moment. They go movie-hopping, eat together at a cafe, and swim in an abandoned pool. This scene in particular at the pool caught my attention. Without knowing, both characters are vulnerable for different and unknown reasons to each other at the time. Reze is playfully splashing Denji in the water, without him knowing that she cannot use her powers in the water. Denji, on the other hand, is for the first time feeling a human connection because he does not have to fight devils or run away from death. They share a moment of happiness only to have a deep depression later.

Peace does not last. After Denji confesses, Reze leans in to kiss him, only to cut his tongue off. This shocking twist completely alters the whole mood and tone of the movie. The animation explodes into blades of flash, blood sprays in slow motion, and eerie silence. Reze’s secret is revealed, that she is the bomb devil hybrid, a living weapon from a rival nation sent to literally capture Denji’s heart.

The middle of the film transforms into a high-stake chase through alleyways and rooftops. There are moments where we think Denji will not survive. The animation almost seems like a choreographed dance contrasting Denji’s raw, brutal chainsaw attacks. It is clear that they care for each other despite being enemies. Their final battle is both tragic and poetic. Denji hesitates to kill Reze, as she admits that part of her truly loved him. He uses her powers against her, tying himself around her and tossing their bodies into the sea, symbolizing mercy and despair. The animation slows as their bodies seep into the depths of the ocean. Thankfully, the viewers think it will be a good ending when Beam, Denji’s shark fiend who sees him as a God, saves them from the water.

But not every story has a happy ending…

After surviving their ordeal, Reze decides to meet Denji one last time at the cafe. We see her walking in the alleyway, dressed cutely with flowers in hand, as soft music plays. Before she can reach him, Makima intercepts. We watch as she kills Reze and see her ribbon fly through the air. It is a haunting and quiet confirmation that Makima killed her to maintain control over Denji.

The final shot shows Denji sitting alone, waiting for Reze, completely unaware she will be gone forever. The camera lingers on his face, and he is surprised to see Makima walk through the doors instead.

I cried at the end, knowing Reze may have thought in her final moment that Denji was setting her up and Denji may have thought he was stood up. This movie is about the pain of wanting something pure in a corrupted world. It is an emotional roller coaster, absolutely worth watching.

My rating: 10/10.