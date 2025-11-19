Are sororities what they seem to be?

Usually, when someone tells you about sororities and fraternities, they inform you that you will have a lifelong bond between your brothers and sisters. Is that really true or is that what they tell you to join them.

But you can’t just want to be a part of Greek Life to get in; you must have credentials. To be accepted into a sorority, you need a minimum GPA of 2.5 or higher

However, while in it you have to have 60 hours of volunteer work under your belt.

You also must go through the recruitment process. There are two recruitment processes, formal recruitment, and informal recruitment process.

The formal recruitment process is a 3-day interview process for each person that signs up. Then after 3 days of sorority, sisters ask several questions, some very light, and some very deep questions, all so they can get a sense of what type of person you are; then you must wait to see if you’re in or out.

This brings up the question: is this recruitment process really necessary? You have several chances to make a good impression but if you’re nervous while talking to just one of the sorority members, they have the power to give you a low rank which might just cost you your spot in whatever sort of sorority you’re hoping to get into.

The informal recruitment process is when a friend of someone who is already in a sorority is offered to join the sisterhood. So, the friend starts hanging out with some other sorority members. If the other members like her, and she wants to join, then they start going over the financial aspects.

As for the financial aspects of Greek life, it costs a max ranging between $700-$1,200 a semester to be in a sorority. Which seems like a lot of money considering several sorority members tend to be party animals. But of course, that is a stereotype and may not be true for everyone.

Another factor is that their fundraisers and events are mandatory for sorority members to attend. However, if a sorority member feels the need to stay in for a night and relax, it is known that the other sorority members will get the idea that she doesn’t really care about the sorority.

There is also a competitive aspect to Greek life. There are competitions in Greek Week, homecoming, and several other things like that. And when there’s a competition, people tend to get a bit crazy, which causes the sororities and fraternities to start fighting, causing unnecessary drama.

This seems kind of ridiculous, especially when you take into account how hard everybody here at VSU works. Sometimes you just need a night in to relax, and recharge. There shouldn’t be any harm in doing that.

Of course, there are a lot of girls that love being part of the sorority because of the fundraisers, meeting new people, and most importantly the sisterhood. But there are also several girls that didn’t have the best experience while they were a part of a sorority.

This is because, when choosing a sorority, you have to find one where you will fit in the most. If you find that sorority, chances are you’ll probably fit in with the other girls. If not, you may not have the best experience.

It’s all about what sorority you choose. Sororities can be a great experience for some girls, but it’s all about what crowd you surround yourself with.