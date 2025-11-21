Lady Blazers fall short after late comeback push against Georgia Southwestern

By: Dionte Daniel, Spectator Staff Writer

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A late fourth-quarter comeback was not enough for the VSU Lady Blazers on Wednesday night, as they lost 74–71 to Georgia Southwestern in The Complex.

VSU (2–1) came into the night undefeated but found themselves out of sync for much of the middle two quarters. The Lady Blazers were outscored 16–12 in the third to trail 53–41 at the start of the fourth.

Everything changed after that.

The VSU offense took over in the fourth quarter, putting up 30 points, fighting back from double figures down, and briefly taking the lead with less than two minutes remaining. Georgia Southwestern (1–2) responded, however, making shots and getting stops on defense to close out the contest.

Free throws were an issue for VSU. The team went just 8-of-17 from the line — nine misses in a three-point loss.

Aryana Hicks led the Lady Blazers with 18 points on 9-of-14 shooting, and eight assists. Amaya Broadus contributed 12 points and six rebounds, while Erin Whalen added 10. Ka’Miah Pryor scored seven points and added four boards as the Lady Blazers won the rebounding battle 37–29.

VSU shot 1-of-9 from three-point range and had 17 turnovers, two big issues that led to them falling behind early. GSW shot 51.8% from the floor and got significant contributions from Janiya Johnson (20 points), Kassidy Neal (17 points on 8-for-8 shooting), and Madison Brittle (15 points).

Georgia Southwestern was in control for most of the first half, building a 37–29 lead at the break and a 12-point advantage entering the fourth. The Lady Blazers’ rally late in the game brought an electric feel to The Complex, but the Hurricanes played with poise in the final minutes and closed the door.

VSU will turn its focus next week as the Lady Blazers will be on the road Tuesday at Lynn University at 5:30 p.m. in their next non-conference game.