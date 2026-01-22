VSU Rallies Back Down Double Digits to Extend Their Win Streak

By: Marese Hudson, Assistant Sports Editor

Despite being down by double digits at the half, VSU women’s basketball team extended their win streak to three games, handing the Auburn Montgomery Warhawks their 15th loss of the season Saturday, Jan. 17 at The Complex.

With the win, VSU lengthened its home win streak against the Warhawks to 10, making their home record 10-0 and overall record 19-1.

The Blazers were down 39-29 at the half. They turned it on in the second half, specifically in the third, where they scored 24 points in the quarter and held the Warhawks to only nine points and 18% from the field.

“We just had to wake up a little bit, I thought we came out a little lax, just the team to bring a little more energy and activity in the half court,” said Head Coach Chandler Merkerson. “We also were a little bit more aggressive in the second half in our 1-2-2 three quarter court press so that helped us a lot and then made a couple defensive adjustments.”

A 1-2-2 three-quarter press is a basketball defense where players line up with one player up top, two in the middle and two deep, to cause pressure on the ball handler before they reach half-court.

Sophomore Raeanne Eccleston scored a season high of 21 points and had a team high of seven rebounds to tie with Erin Whalen, who scored 19 points with two steals.

Entering the New Year, the Lady Blazers have improved in the second half of the season. They are 5-1 in 2026, improving their home record to 8-3, 9-8 overall.

The Lady Blazers’ toughest challenge comes from the 16-3 University of Alabama Chargers. The Chargers sit atop the GSC, and VSU looks to win the conference battle Thursday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in Huntsville, Alabama.