Lady Blazers Command Court in 6–1 Win Over Lee; Men Fall to No. 24 Flames

By Dionte Daniel, Staff Writer

VSU’s tennis teams went their separate ways Wednesday afternoon at the VSU Tennis Complex, as the Lady Blazers picked up a solid win against Lee University while the Blazer men fell short against the nationally ranked Flames.

The women jumped out to an early lead winning two of three on the doubles court. Ivana Castillo Hurtado and Charleigh Fay won No. 2 doubles 6–3 and Carmelle Vial and Kitti Nemeth rolled at No. 3 doubles 6–0 to capture the doubles point.

The ladies continued that success at singles, winning five of six matches. Lena Beckx earned the win at No. 1 singles, defeating Rima Yoshida 6–3, 6–4. Fay also posted a win at No. 4 singles while Vial and Ena Arnautovic both won matches to complete the sweep.

“I thought we did a nice job of setting the tone early in doubles and taking it to our opponents in singles,” said VSU head coach John Hansen. “Our girls played really well together all afternoon and stayed focused.”

In the men’s match, Lee came out strong winning the doubles point and continued that momentum at singles to take the 6–1 victory.

Philipp Bosse earned a singles victory at No. 2 to take home the team’s only point of the day.

“I think Lee is a really good team and they’re nationally ranked for a reason,” Hansen said. “But I thought our guys battled and competed the whole match. Philipp played really well for us.”

Both teams will look to Delta State University next as they travel to Pensacola, Florida, on Sunday for their next match.

“Delta State will be a tough opponent, but we’ll learn from today and keep preparing,” Hansen said.