Read In Event at Internet Cafe

Written By: Ailyn Quiroz, Staff writer

On Feb. 25 at 11 a.m., the Odum library hosted the Read In. at the Internet Cafe for students to share their favorite stories.

The event was in collaboration with the Africana Studies program, the English and History department.

Reading excerpts in celebration of Black History Month were welcomed to be shared but was not a requirement to participate as anyone could share what they wanted.

“It’s really an opportunity to highlight the impact that stories can have on your life,” said Samantha Paul, Associate Professor, Reference Librarian/Marketing Librarian.

“And acknowledging the role that sharing stories can have on building empathy and making connections with other people,” she said. “So, students have the opportunity to come to the Internet Cafe either bring a book and read it silently or share out loud excerpts that touched and moved them.”

She also expressed the hope of introducing students to the library and some of its services.

“I think my goal is to create positive associations for the library, because people have certain perspectives or thoughts about the library,” said Paul. “We won’t have a soapbox where we tell students all about the services we provide but if a student is interested in a book that was shared at the event, then we can help with that.”

There was also a table set up so students could learn more about the Africana Studies program, History, and English major but also the Mellon Grant Internship Program. The grant can earn students up to $5,000 for a semester as they earn valuable career skills through an internship. As of now, students can reapply for the Mellon Grant for a second semester.

“Right now, you would contact me and I would help you through the application process,” said Nashie Wesley, coordinator for the Mellon Grant and an adjunct professor for Sociology, Anthropology, and Women and Gender Studies. “From there I would figure out what you’re interested in through your actual major in your classes, and then we would find an internship, and I would put you in contact with a faculty mentor.”

She also talked about the importance of making connections with professors and how the program helps students’ networks.

“I ran another program similar to Mellon called Teagle in the summer, where high school students get to come on campus to meet professors and gain new experiences,” said Wesley.

“Because of that when Dr. James LaPlant was able to start the Mellon Grant here at VSU, I was able to apply to become coordinator of this grant. I feel like each professor that I’ve come in contact with has helped me on my journey to be where I am today, running the Mellon Grant and being a professor like I always wanted to.”

This program is available through the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. Majors who can apply are English, History, Spanish, Sociology/Anthropology, and Interdisciplinary Studies. Minors who can apply are Africana Studies, Native American/Indigenous Studies, and Women’s and Gender Studies. Students who are in the education program can also apply if their track matches with the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

For more information or questions about the Mellon Grant email Professor Wesley (nwesley@valdosta.edu) or email the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.