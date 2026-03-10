Home / Campus Life / Countdown to Spring Break
Screenshot

Countdown to Spring Break

March 10, 2026 Campus Life, News, Spotlight, Top Headlines, Topstory Leave a comment 111 Views

Classes got you beaten down? Homework got you stressing out? Keep your heads up blazers! Only 3 more days until spring break officially kicks off. Rev up those plans, call up those friends and get ready to party (responsibly of course)! Also be sure to stay tuned in to The Spectator. A big announcement is on its way.

Tags

Check Also

AI Data Center Sparks Concern Among Local Residents

By Rut Labrada, Staff writer  A proposed Artificial Intelligence data center near the Foxborough subdivision ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Home   Contact Us   Advertising   Archive
© Copyright The Spectator 2026, All Rights Reserved