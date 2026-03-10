Classes got you beaten down? Homework got you stressing out? Keep your heads up blazers! Only 3 more days until spring break officially kicks off. Rev up those plans, call up those friends and get ready to party (responsibly of course)! Also be sure to stay tuned in to The Spectator. A big announcement is on its way.
Home / Campus Life / Countdown to Spring Break
Tags #VSUSpectator campus life Classes entertainment news school Spectator spring break The Spectator vacation Valdosta State Valdosta State University Vstate VSU Spectator
Check Also
AI Data Center Sparks Concern Among Local Residents
By Rut Labrada, Staff writer A proposed Artificial Intelligence data center near the Foxborough subdivision ...