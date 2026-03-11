Do We Seriously Need An AI Data Center

Over the years, Artificial Intelligence has grown into a mind of its own, generating a complex computer program trying to simulate human intelligence. However, with the rapid AI usage comes AI data centers to take the software and storage architectures to the next level.

A proposed AI data center will be located near Foxborough subdivision in Valdosta, located 4.6 miles northwest of Valdosta State. This project is being overseen by Lawyer Pope Langdale III who is working with the AI data center and infrastructure provider to bring the data center to Valdosta.

An AI data center is a facility that houses specific IT infrastructures needed to train, deliver, and deploy AI application services.

Many residents first learned about this idea from back in June 2025 from the Lowndes Area Knowledge Exchange (LAKE) Facebook page. Which explained the early stages of the plan for the infrastructure.

This project raises concern as AI centers traditionally uses huge amounts of energy. Plus, the cost associated with building the infrastructure for the data center has led to high utility bills for residents in these affected areas. This statement right here alone sets a lot of problems into place.

The Lowndes Citizens Against Data Centers (LCADC) is an organization that opposes the data center created back in December.

During a town meeting in the student union on Feb 17th, Langdale expressed that tax revenue for the city and state would be enormous due to this AI center, and it would bring in enough money for the schools, roads, and overall infrastructure.

AI data centers can cause harm by putting a demand on the consumption of power and water usage that can not only harm the environment but also the communities that are in proximity. Leaving many residents even more annoyed about the idea. However, one question is yet to be answered: how is this data center going to affect the residents and the environment overall.

VSU Professor and Environmental Activist Michael Noll voiced his concerns regarding the new data center. He elaborated on issues that will be caused due to this project, such as noise pollution, light pollution, and air pollution.

He also expressed how many residents are frustrated due to the lack of information on this data center and the lack of clear-cut protection given to residents regarding their concerns.

An AI data center for one, is very hazardous to the environment. The intense water usage for cooling down the center is about five million gallons, which can definitely rack up energy costs for the citizens of Lowndes County.

Also, an AI data center can cause air and noise pollution. AI data centers have 24/7 cooling systems set into place, as well as diesel generators for constant operation. These two sources combined create a humming, thunderous noise, causing severe sound pollution.

Diesel generators exert towering levels of nitrogen oxides and fine particle matter. These chemicals, pouring out of the center at high speed, can cause the air to be polluted. Leaving the people breathing this air to develop asthma and other respiratory issues.

These data centers use a lot of power just to operate. According to Pew research.org, “A typical AI-focused hyperscale annually consumes as much as 100,000 households…. “The larger data centers currently under construction are expected to use 20 times as much power.”

Most of these infrastructures rely heavily on raw earth materials such as copper, aluminum, and silicon to even function. Meanwhile, the world is starting to run out of these raw materials, so why use our last resort to power an AI data center?

The impact that this will have on local communities is horrendous, as this will cause heavy construction and increased traffic due to roads being blocked while building this center.

Overall, creating an AI database would create more damage than good to Lowndes County. Let’s try to respect our community and the residents living in those areas near where the data center is being placed.

For more infromation check out the news story https://vsuspectator.com/2026/03/04/ai-data-center-story/