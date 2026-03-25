Valdosta Zaxby’s 1st Birthday Celebration Preview

By Ashley Jones, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Zaxby’s restaurant plans anniversary celebration of grand opening in Valdosta.

On March 27, the Zaxby’s store located on North Ashley Street will celebrate the first anniversary of its grand opening.

The Valdosta restaurant will open the celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place at 9:45 a.m.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, Zaxby’s will offer the first 100 guests Deck of Dealz (a year full of free food), free Birthday Cake milkshakes for everyone, swag, coupons, and other fun activities.

In addition, anyone from VSU who attends gets 5five Zaxby’s Fingerz free starting at 10 a.m.

Non-VSU students can also receive five Zaxby’s Fingerz free by reposting Valdosta Zaxby’s birthday celebration flyer on Instagram and Facebook.

Lastly, the first 400 followers to Valdosta Zaxby’s Instagram and Facebook accounts can win a special gift at their birthday celebration.

The Valdosta Zaxby’s officially opened for dine-in and drive-thru services on Feb. 24, 2025.

To learn more details about the anniversary celebration and additional giveaways not mentioned, visit Valdosta’s Zaxby’s Instagram and Facebook accounts.