Surveillance Cameras on Campus Spark Concern

By Madeline Higdon, staff writer

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2025, a student discovered an anonymous message written on a stoplight box – located near the corner of North Patterson and College street – across the street from the VSU Wesley Foundation.

The message read: “Caution!!! Ahead on the left (roadside) 35-45 paces is a camera put up illegally funded by Peter Theil [Thiel] for the surveillance state. Deflock.me,” with the final two words circled.

Peter Theil, co-founder of the AI surveillance company Palantir had been relevant in the media during that time. His covert classes on the Antichrist, along with Palantir’s signed deals with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Israeli Defense Force, and the U.S. Navy, sparked his popularity.

Thiel was also introduced in the newest season of the television show “South Park,” serving as an “Antichrist Expert.” The season’s first episode aired on October 15, 2025, just five days before this message was found. It is possible that Thiel’s spotlight could have led to the mention.

The tip was investigated, and the camera was found to be a Flock Safety Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) camera.

This cryptic message, along with acts of protests against the camera, seem to be trying to draw attention to a development around Valdosta: Surveillance cameras are recording data about everyone who drives in this community.

“ALPR cameras capture multiple images of license plates passing by the camera, along with the time, date, and location of the plate,” reports the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, an organization dedicated to advancing immigrant rights. The organization holds strong opinions in regards to civil liberty violations via surveillance.

The Spectator initially received the report in October of 2025, but the staff has spent six months researching and observing the reported camera. Within the first week of observation, the camera was painted over with a bright, blue paint. The camera seemed to still befunctional. After four days, the camera was replaced or cleaned.

On March 13 2026, a sticker was discovered on the pole that holds the camera. The sticker read: Southerners Against Surveillance Systems and Infrastructure. There was a drawn image of a bunny wearing a ski mask, along with the letters SASSI.

“We are Southerners committed to dismantling the insidious state and corporate surveillance systems and infrastructure around us,” the organization’s website reads. They not only protest againstALPRs, but also body-cams, drones, gunshot detection systems, and Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance systems.

Valdosta State University Police Department Chief, Christopher Hughes shared that there are seven active Flock Safety cameras on campus. These cameras are still active, and they are recording data around the clock.

“The cameras are not a secret, but they were not widely publicized when they were installed,” said Hughes.

The ALPR cameras on campus, as reported by users on Deflock.me, are located outside of the front gate facing West Hall, outside of the Oak Street parking deck, outside of Drexel Park, outside of the Sunset Hill Cemetery, and on North Patterson St., across from the University Center and the Chamber of Commerce. Hughes reported that there are seven functional cameras that are being used by VSUPD. Only four of these seven cameras are reported on Deflock.me, which could indicate that the other three may be mobile units or hidden.

“If there are that many on campus, anyone could be led to believe that they are watching a little TOO much. If this is the case, that is one hundred percent an invasion of privacy,” said Christian Mathis, junior Mass Media major.

Flock Safety, as a company, works alongside law enforcement to report vehicle information, as well as gunfire detection. The company collects all of the information and disperses it among law enforcement within the state.

“The technology doesn’t replace police work, but it helps officers respond more quickly and effectively, especially when public safety is at stake,” said Valdosta Police Department Chief Leslie Manahan.

In protest to the surveillance, a website called “Deflock.me” was founded in October 2024 by Will Freeman, a software engineer and privacy advocate. This website allows registered users to report the location of Flock Safety cameras in their communities. The website focuses on the dangers of civil liberty violations.

The American Civil Liberties Union has written many articles about Flock Safety, under the guise of citizen complaints about civil liberties. This organization is the leading critic in Flock Safety, as they view this amount of surveillance as a threat to personal privacy.

As of February 2026, Flock Safety is being sued by the state of California for sharing data with out-of-state law enforcement agents, a direct violation of California law. The state of California amended an ALPR Privacy Act on 25 March in response to this lawsuit. There are mixed opinions about it within the legislature.

VSU students hold mixed feelings about these cameras. Almost all did not know of their presence, but many had differing opinions regarding the level of surveillance on campus.

“I believe that innocent people shouldn’t have to worry about being approached by multiple officers and arrested just because of a so-called ‘Traffic Camera.’ I think they need to use it for what it was intended for,” said Talan Guess, sophomore Mass Media major.

The Spectator continues to observe and research Flock Safety’s policies and movements and how they may impact VSU students, staff, and faculty.

Contributors: Ailyn Quiroz, Rut Labrada, Armone’ Gates, Megan Callahan, Bee Wilson, Austin Sellars, Dionte Daniel, Marese Hudson.