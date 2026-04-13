Dancing With the Stars of Valdosta to raise scholarship funds at VSU

By Winter Dube

Campus Life Editor

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s music, theatre and dance programs will come together Saturday for the annual “Dancing With the Stars of Valdosta,” a scholarship fundraising event supporting student artists.

The event will take place April 18 at the Rainwater Conference Center, beginning at 6 p.m.

“Dancing With the Stars of Valdosta” is a collaboration between VSU’s performing arts programs designed to raise funds for the Music Scholarship Alliance and Golden Circle Scholarships. Proceeds from the event will directly support students pursuing degrees in music, theatre and dance.

The showcase will feature a lineup of local “stars” paired with performers in a night of dance and entertainment. This year’s participants include Daniel Bennett, Amanda Hoch, Carla Holmes, Chris Jones, Kevin Noviello, Debbie Paine, Estel Powell and Elisa Ray.

Organizers say the event not only highlights talent within the university and community but also plays a vital role in providing financial assistance to emerging artists.

Tickets and table reservations are available online. More information can be found at: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/EqwLlw?vid=1pq7e5