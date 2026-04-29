University journalism class finishes March Madness Tournament

By Madeline Higdon, Staff writer

VALDOSTA, Ga.— For the entire month of March, a feature writing class at Valdosta State University, taught by Dr. Ted Geltner, held an AP Style March Madness Tournament, which came to an end on Thursday, April 23.

The finalists were Drew Champion — Senior Mass Media major, who was also last year’s winner. And Owen Rucker — Sophomore Mass Media major, this year’s underdog.

The two finalists were given an epic entrance, complete with flashing lights and the Chicago Bulls theme music.

Afterward, they sat down, and the rules were explained to them by Geltner.

Rucker and Champion were given two minutes to find all of the AP Style errors inside of an unedited article.

Commentary was provided by Dionte Daniel, sports writer for The Spectator newspaper. His witty quips brought laughter to the high-tension atmosphere.

After two minutes, Geltner took the papers to grade the finalists’ work. Classmates watched with bated breath to see who the winner would be.

A drumroll exploded on the desks while Geltner prepared to announce the winner.

Rucker, winning by just two points, was announced as the 2026 AP Style March Madness Champion.

Geltner and Champion then held up a basketball net for Rucker to cut down, a tradition in college basketball after a victory.

Rucker remains the AP March Madness champion until next year.