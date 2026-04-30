Tiny but Mighty: VSU Debate Team Wins Multiple Awards at Statewide Competition

By: Rut Labrada, Staff writer

On April 14 and 15, the VSU Debate Team competed in the Regents Cup Tournament in Columbus, Georgia, winning first place in individual debate.

VSU received three awards in the competition. The school tied for second place in the overall competition; Cassandra Ayers, a sophomore communications major, won first place as Individual Debate Champion; and Ava Peeples won second place for Individual Novice Debater.

Competitors from all over Georgia participated in the Regents Cup, which included 16 schools, such as Columbus State University, University of Georgia, Kennesaw State University, and more.

During the event, competitors received a topic and were given 30 minutes to research and prepare their arguments, after which they took to the stage to present.

The topics for the competition were varied, including debates about the effect Artificial Intelligence on education, public opinions of Kanye West, and whether universities in Georgia should switch to a 90-credit bachelor’s degree program, which was the topic for the final round of the competition.

Ayers expressed feeling very stressed over the final round of the competition due to facing technical issues at the event.

“They told us to go to room 217 to prep, but the room did not exist,” she said. “We couldn’t find the room, so we prepped on the stairs.”

According to Ayers, she and the team’s assistant coach, Olivia Jenkins, spent 15 minutes looking for the assigned room before deciding to do their research on the stairs, which made Ayers nervous about her argument.

Regardless, Ayers’ team felt confident about the quality of her argument, and they were looking forward to the results.

VSU Communications Professor and Debate Team Coach Michael Eaves said that as he listened to Ayers’ final argument against a student from the University of West Georgia, he became prouder and more certain of her success.

“The president of VSU was sitting beside me for the entire debate,” said Eaves. “The president leans over and whispers in my ear, ‘I think that West Georgia Boy is in trouble,’ and he’s a Texan, he said it as only a Texan can say. And I say, ‘I think you’re right, sir.’”

As the overall individual debate champion, Ayers won a $3,000 award in the competition, and the team expressed their joy at being able to participate in the competition.

“I felt a sense of overwhelming achievement,” said Peeples. “I loved the sense of companionship that this team has given me. I feel that this is really my second family.”