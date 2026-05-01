Signs up Hands Down

By: Aiyana Hunter

Staff Writer

On the afternoon of Feb. 26, a group of students gathered in front of the dining hall with signs in hand and a speaker at the ready.

They all shared the mindset that negativity had been given too much of a pedestal in the country recently and wanted to counterbalance it with peace and acceptance. According to them, hate has no place on campus — and they wanted to make sure that VSU students and faculty knew this too, even if they had to weather mean looks from passersby.

Jordyn Davis, a sophomore American Sign Language major, said many things inspired her to take to the grass in front of Palms.

“I feel like with everything going on in our country, the most that we need to see right now is love and strength,” she said. “The best way to do that is to just peacefully protest and to try and spread kindness that way.”

A booth had been set up just off the sidewalk by Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that advocates conservative politics on collegiate and high school campuses. With both the right-wing displays (the TPUSA booths this year, as well as the man with the sign who loudly proclaimed everyone, particularly those who would not be approved by typical conservatives, were going to hell) happening on VSU grounds recently, as well as the current global climate, Davis and friends felt the need to speak up with opposing ideals. The showing was unplanned and unorganized — Davis saw the Turning Point USA booth and soon came back with a sign.

“Whenever I would see booths like this on campus or out in the open, I would just wish somebody was out there spreading peace, love, and kindness for other communities. I just want to be the change I hope to see,” Davis said.

Soon she brought friends, a speaker, and more cardboard.

They didn’t want to take things sitting down, but neither did they want to be violent and draw negative attention to the cause. People weren’t angry enough about what was happening, she says, and hurtful rhetoric shouldn’t continue down the path it’s heading down.

As the campus is so diverse, Davis felt that students should keep in mind that their peers could be members of the communities possibly impacted by hate.

Despite any fears the apprehension Davis and her friends may have felt, they stood up for what they believed in. They want more VSU students to not be afraid of doing the same, no matter what judgment they may attract.

“Always remember what America’s actually about,” Davis said. “Diversity. It’s supposed to be filled with culture and different people.”

The man associated with the Turning Point booth declined to comment, and the other students associated with the demonstration wished to remain anonymous.