Hispanic Heritage Month

Megan Callahan

Campus Life and News Editor

Today marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. From Sept. 15 to October 15 we celebrate Hispanic and Latino history as well as their culture.

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the culture, vibrant art, cultural food, and their work throughout the years.

To celebrate Hispanic History Month, The Department of Modern and Classical Languages has put together several events to celebrate holiday as well as several workshops for their study abroad programs.

Just in the next week, four events are planned. There is a picture of the event schedule is included in the VSU website.

It is important to know why we celebrate this holiday. The Hispanic and Latino community has held very significant roles throughout our history that goes back to the American Revolution.

It’s important to represent how Hispanics and Latinos have shaped our nation from serving in the military to speaking up and fighting for civil rights.

Take Sonia Sotomayor for example. She was the first Latina and the third woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

As well as Olga E. Custodia made history serving the United States Air Force for 24 years as the first Latina as a U.S. military pilot.

And there are so many more people who made an impact through art, fashion, music, and writing novels, including Lin-Manuel-Miranda, Robert Lugo, and Willie Colon.

So celebrate not just these successful artists but other Hispanics and Latinos that have helped shape our country.