No. 9 Blazers have the talent necessary to win the GSC and craft an at-large playoff resume

By Dionte Daniel, Assistant Sports Editor

VSU’s perfect 3-0 start is impressive, yes. But it’s more than just an early-season statement.

Those three victories are the building blocks for an at-large playoff resume the Blazers will have to craft without the postseason safety net that came with Gulf South Conference titles in years past.

The GSC lost its automatic qualifier status for 2026 after its football membership dipped to three programs. So even if VSU runs the table in conference play, the Blazers would need to earn an at-large bid to qualify for the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Through three weeks, they’re making a strong case. The Blazers have outscored opponents 135-29. They beat Emory & Henry, 38-10, Warner, 59-10 and Fayetteville State, 38-9.

The defense has been especially sensational. Opponents are averaging less than 10 points and roughly 221 yards per game. VSU held Fayetteville State to 254 total yards and just 85 yards on the ground. The Blazers also held the Broncos to nine first downs and two conversions on 12 third-down opportunities.

VSU also forced four turnovers. Linebacker Jabari McMillan picked off Fayetteville State quarterback Jamir Dismukes twice, while Curtis Janvier and Sergio Mason recovered fumbles. Janvier returned for 41 yards and a touchdown. Mason’s recovery came at the 1-yard line.

A defense that excels at both preventing points and forcing turnovers will only help when GSC play begins. But the offense has given reasons for optimism as well.

Quarterback Champ Harris completed 19 of 30 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown against Fayetteville State while adding another rushing touchdown and 59 yards on the ground.

Jaheim Arnold hauled in 118 receiving yards, and Kenai Grier had a 48-yard score. After rushing for 374 yards against Emory & Henry and 275 against Warner, the Blazers racked up 439 yards of total offense against the Broncos.

Balance is key. Eventually, opponents will key in on stopping the run game. Saturday proved the Blazers can hurt defenses through the air as well.

However, there’s still work to be done. Penalties have plagued the Blazers at times this season, and Saturday was no different. VSU committed 12 penalties for 115 yards against Emory & Henry.

The team committed another eight penalties for 63 yards against Fayetteville State. Teams will find ways to capitalize on those mistakes. What happens when those penalties become critical in a one-score conference matchup?

The Blazers were just 6-for-14 on third down and 2-for-3 in the red zone Saturday. Harris threw his first interception of the season as well. These are things to clean up moving forward because there isn’t much margin for error this season. Winning the GSC should be expected. But with no automatic playoff berth, just winning the conference may not be enough to secure a trip to the postseason. VSU will have to prove it deserves to dance.

The resume is coming together. The Blazers are undefeated. They score nearly 45 points a game and give up less than 10.

VSU has shown it can run the ball and pass it. They’re forcing turnovers and playing elite defense. Three games do not make a season. But through the first month, the Blazers look like a team that can do both.