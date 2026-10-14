VSU’s search for a new interim Provost is still in progress

By Armone’ Gates, Editor-in-Chief

The provost position at VSU is changing hands.

President Green is currently identifying who will serve as the new interim provost for the Spring semester of 2027, until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Dr. Dana Nichols was announced as the new interim provost at the Faculty Senate in September for the VSU Spring of 2027 semester.

Dr. Nichols will not be serving as the new interim provost in January, as the process to look for a new interim provost is still being weighed, according to Dr. Noviello.

Dr. Noviello discussed how the process has been so far with filling the provost position.

“Dr. Green will meet with the Deans Council, the council of department heads, Faculty Senate, and the cabinet to get ideas of what they’re looking for in a provost,” she said.

Dr. Noviello continued to explain the process behind filling the provost position.

“They will post the position for at least 30 days, but that also doesn’t count holidays so that’s why we won’t be done in January,” she said. “So, they are hoping to have somebody start by July 1 and if not, the fourth.”

Dr. Noviello will be retiring on Jan. 1, 2027.

Dr. Noviello first joined the VSU community in April of 2014, as she served as Associate Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Science. Then she served as interim dean starting July that year and was named the dean of the college in January of 2016.

In 2023 she joined the Department of Academic Affairs as the interim provost.

Throughout her time at VSU, Dr. Noviello has helped launched successful programs all around VSU’s campus.

During her time serving within the college of Nursing and Health Science, she helped developed the new Masters of Science in Exercise Philology, and VSU for the first-time passed the rate for Bachelors of Science in Nursing students taking the National Council Licensure Exam.

As interim provost, Dr. Noviello managed unpredictable moments, including severe weather disasters, cyber attacks, and the challenge of increasing enrollment within the undergraduate and graduate programs.

Dr. Noviello explained why she made the decision to go into retirement.

” This is my 36th year working in Georgia Systems, and I think it’s just time,” said Dr. Noviello. “I’ve enjoyed my time here and it’s been a great experience.”