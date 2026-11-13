VSU Volleyball Hits the Road to Compete in the GSC Tournament

Tahmira Fryson, Sports Reporter

The Blazers are packing up their bags and hitting the highway to battle in the 2026 Gulf South Conference Volleyball Tournament.

VSU will travel to Huntsville, Alabama, to face the University of Montevallo in Thursday’s postseason game.

Heading into the tournament, the Blazers hold a 16-14 overall record and a 10-8 record in Gulf South Conference play.

In their previous meeting, VSU claimed the first two sets, winning 26-24 and 25-22. However, Montevallo responded by capturing the final three sets, including a close 17-15 victory in the deciding fifth set.

This gives the Blazers the opportunity to make a comeback and continue their pursuit of the GSC championship.

Outside hitter Eva LaRochelle enters the tournament with 266 kills this season and averages 3.91 kills per set.

LaRochelle plays an important role in the Blazers’ offensive production, consistently creating scoring opportunities and helping the team maintain its momentum. During the previous matchup against Montevallo, she recorded 14 kills and six service aces, making her a key player to watch heading into Thursday’s contest.

Another important contributor is Eimy Negron Domenech, who has averaged 6.21 digs per set and recorded 23 digs alone in the previous matchup. Domenech led the team’s defensive efforts and kept the Falcons’ offense challenged.

The University of Montevallo enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed, holding a 20-9 overall record and a 12-6 mark in Gulf South Conference play.

Middle blocker Eliza Tyrrell and outside hitter Katie Wilkerson have been consistent offensive contributors for the Falcons, leading the team in kills and helping maintain its offensive production throughout the season.

Tyrrell enters Thursday’s matchup with 219 kills, averaging 3.22 kills per set. Wilkerson has recorded 251 kills this season while averaging 3.69 kills per set, making her another key offensive threat for Montevallo.

Defensively, Ava Wind plays an important role in anchoring the Falcons’ back row. She has consistently contributed to the team’s defensive efforts, including recording 22 digs in the regular-season finale against VSU.

The Blazers will hit the court Thursday with a GSC semifinal berth on the line.

Fans can catch the Blazers take on Montevallo in Huntsville, Alabama at the Spragins Hall on Thursday, Nov. 12.