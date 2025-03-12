Editorial: Bring back the V-State app

This editorial reflects the general opinion of The Spectator staff.

In 2021, before students migrated to YikYak, an anonymous app and Blazer Link, there was the V-State mobile app. The V-State app was a quick way for students to learn about events, check their dining options and interact with the campus community.

VSU announced that the app would be discontinued on Aug.1, 2022 due to it being too costly to maintain and function, according to a faculty email in 2022.

Due to this, one important question stands: do students need the V-State app back?

On the V-State app, students could post almost anything and had easy access to certain resources instead of going through MyVSU. The app allowed students to advertise businesses, post concerns, find out about events happening on and off campus and network with leadership figures in different organizations.

Now that the app is gone, all that’s left for the students is Blazer Link and YikYak. Blazer Link only provides events happening on campus and YikYak is anonymous, meaning that students can interact in an environment where they can freely express themselves without judgement.

Unfortunately, YikYak also leaves a door open for misinformation, rumors and other unverified claims to spread rapidly.

What students need is a platform that blends both the Blazer Link and YikYak to give them something that provides student-driven content and a reliable as well as accountable way for students to interact with each other. The V-State app offered this.

The loss of the app has led students to rely on word of mouth instead of factual information from their peers and university staff. The app also created a space for students to feel informed, heard and connected to the VSU community in a way no other platforms can relate.

Bringing back the V-State app would be a step towards re-establishing a stronger, more engaged student body at VSU.