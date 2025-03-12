CAB’S Kickball and Dodgeball Tournament

Written by Armone Gates, Campus life editor.

During the week of March. 4-6 Student Life and Campus Activity Board collaborated to create different and innovative events to get students engaged in Blazer Week.

In one such event, the CAB held a kickball and dodgeball tournament during VSU’s Blazer Week on March 5. Around 6:30 p.m. many students made their way onto the Rec Center basketball court for an all-out war of kickball. After a couple of rounds, the game started to get more competitive as students were getting hit with the ball left and right.

The excitement and energy from the game caught the attention of many students walking by who eventually joined in the game.

As soon as kickball died down, dodgeball came into full speed in the gymnasium as colorful dodgeballs flew across the gym at each team playing within the game. After a couple of rounds, the game started to get more competitive as students were getting hit with the ball left and right.

Student Life is an organization hub on campus that is connected to a majority of different clubs and organizations on campus. Their main goal is to make sure that students are engaged and thriving at VSU. CAB is an organization here on campus whose main goal is to encourage students to take part in different activities and get acclimated to campus life.

CAB member and elementary education m Brianna Perkins elaborates on Blazer week.

“So far I think Blazer Week has been a success from our day events and night events, and I think this is a great way to get blazer’s out of their room with midterms coming up, ” Perkins said.

“Usually, events are planned a semester before, so it doesn’t take a while once you actually sit down and understand what the students like.“

Many students explain their take on Blazer week’s dodgeball and kickball tournament.

Freshman psychology major Keyonnah Dunn discusses how she found out about this event.

“I follow CAB on Instagram so that’s how I’m able to stay updated on what events are hosting, also when I don’t have work I mainly go to the cab events, ” Dunn said.

Senior exercise physiology major Breana Kirby elaborates on what she liked at the tournament.

“I love sports and have always played sports, so if it’s a sport’s activity I’m always down,” Kirby said.

“At first a lot of people didn’t show up to the event, but then once the games started more people started coming into the gym and joined in. “Kirby also rated the event based on how the night went.

“I rate this event a 10 out of 10 and CAB should definitely host more events like this. I think there are a lot of people out there that would want to do more activities like this, especially on campus if it’s a sports activity,” Kirby said.

Photos by Armone Gates.