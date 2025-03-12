HERSTORY Highlight Women In Leadership!

Written by Armone Gates, Campus life editor.

On Tuesday, March .11 around 5:15 p.m., SGA’S Campus Engagement Committee Chair Timiaya Clark and Co-chair Kaleigh Jones hosted a HERStory panel highlighting women in leadership on campus.

Campus engagement committee is an organization on campus that’s a part of SGA. Their main goal is to help students be more engaged on campus and create lasting bonds and friendships in college.

The event took place in Converse Hall lecture room 1204. A number of students were in attendance for this event and were intrigued by the selection of women who made up the panel.

Each woman on the panel represents a different organization on campus and serves on the e-board.

The women on the panel consisted of Lauryn Morrow, the president of Women in Business at VSU, Nashay Brooks, president of the National Council of Negro Women, Zariah Kier, president of Replenished Women and Naveah Wallance, vice president of the SGA.

Also, Kayla Griffin, president of the VSU Kappa Upsilon, Alina Farries, president of the VSU Alpha Theta Chapter and lastly Da’jah Champagne, president of the VSU Sigma Gamma Rho Chapter.

During the panel, conference members of the panel answered a series of questions and gave advice from the questions presented at the event by Clark.

The first question was “What does Women’s History Month mean to you?”

Each woman on the panel elaborated on their distinctive definition.

“I believe that Women’s history month is just honoring every single thing that women do today and what they have done in the past as well,” Keir said.

“It’s just nice to have a month for us, making a space for us, and utilizing that space when there is really not a lot of space for us,” Wallance said.

The second question was “What advice would you give to a young woman aspiring to follow in your footsteps?”

“You can do anything you put your mind to, I know that’s so easy for someone to say. But if you want to do something make sure you realize the goals and things that you have to do. And it’s not up to anyone else to do it but you,” Champagne said.

The third question was “What would you tell your younger self if you could go back in time?”

“Something my grandmother used to always tell me is in every can’t there’s a can. I believe you should try to speak positively about your life and persevere,” Griffin said.

“Always remember why because you’re going to face challenges and deal with things. But you have to come back from that and remember why you’re doing this in the first place,” Morrow said.

“Take a breath, calm down. You don’t have to have life figured out now,” Brooks said.

Clark describes how long it took to put this event together.

“I would definitely say this event took about two weeks, not like connective days. But just planning it because I had to email the different organizations that represented the panel for this event,” Clark said.

Jones explains what organization she was representing.

“As a whole we represent the organization of SGA. But we wanted to be beyond our organization and represent everyone on campus. Make sure that women during Women’s history month were represented,” Jones said.

Farries elaborates on how she balances personal and professional goals.

“It’s nice to turn off what everyone else is doing and just focus on yourself. Turn off the distractions and focus on your personal goals and the goals of your organization,” Farries said.

Photos courtesy of Shaye Sikes.