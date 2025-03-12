Profile: A day in the life of VSU’s President Dr. Richard Carvajal

Written by James Brown, Entertainment editor.

From the office to the campus grounds, Dr. Richard Carvajal leads a chaotic but fulfilling life in his position as Valdosta State University’s President.

Dr. Carvajal currently stands as VSU’s 10th president. As president, he works hard to ensure higher learning for each of the university’s students by attending meetings, hosting events and overseeing fundraisers.

He began his career as VSU’s tenth President at the beginning of 2017. Before he came to VSU, Dr. Carvajal served as the President of Bainbridge State College for four years.

He wakes up every day at 6 a.m. and starts his morning with a brisk walk.

“That starts with me hitting the pavement… I have a loop that I do, a walking loop, so I take a walk while it’s still dark,” Dr. Carvajal said.

According to Dr.Carvajal, there is no such thing as a “normal day” for him.

From the moment that he starts his day, he is continuously planning out his schedule. Due to the constant meetings and events held every week, no two days ever look the same.

“My schedule truly changes every day and how I approach the day is dictated by that calendar,” he said.

Dr. Carvajal’s position as president has him oversee much of the activity on campus. He mentions that he does not see himself as above the rest of the university, but rather as another member of the community.

“I think I’m part of what’s here. At the end of the day, we don’t exist as a university to have a president, we exist to have students,” Dr. Carvajal said.

Despite his high profile role at the university (as well as how rare it may be to spot him around campus), Dr. Carvajal does not see himself as a local celebrity. However, he does really enjoy seeing students’ reactions to seeing him in person.

“I will say that I get pretty excited when I see students getting excited when they see me… so it’s clear when they recognize me,” he said.

As expected, he is no stranger to meetings. On a busy week, the president may have to attend up to eight meetings in a single day.

“A heavy day is probably seven or eight (meetings). Something like that. It’s not uncommon that a day is one after another after another.”

Dr. Carvajal explained that he rarely gets any time to himself at work, so he makes the best of what time he’s given on the job.

“I get a lot of joy out of certain aspects of the job quite frankly, and so maybe I call that my ‘me time’,” he said.

When he gets time to relax outside of his job, he enjoys spending it with his family and by playing golf.

While many feel that coffee is a necessary commodity for surviving a full workday, VSU’s president said that he’s actually the opposite: he can’t stand the thought of it.

“I don’t even like the smell of coffee. That said, I come in in the morning and… my first stop is to run to the refrigerator and open up a Coke Zero,” Dr. Carvajal said.

The president said that he typically has to eat lunch where his workflow allows him to, but when he gets the chance, he enjoys a visit to Palms Dining Hall.

“I love to slide over to Palms. I’m a fan of the sushi rolls there,” he said.

Dr. Carvajal’s Chief Officer Melinda Harbaugh, said that she is appreciative to be able to work with him every day because of the experience that he has given her.

“I am definitely challenged. I have learned a lot in this role (with Dr. Carvajal). I have learned a lot about politics. I get regular feedback, positive and constructive, and it’s good. I appreciate it,” Harbaugh said.

His goal is to leave a good personal impression on every student he interacts with.

“I can’t form a personal relationship with every one of them (students), but as much as possible,” Dr. Carvajal said, “I want them to have an opportunity to know at least something about who their president is.”

Photo courtesy of VSU.