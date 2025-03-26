The Monkey Delivers Over the Top Horror

Written by Lloydrica Hudson, Staff Reporter.

“The Monkey” is a wild horror film that fully embraces its absurdity. Based on Stephen King’s short story, this adaptation blends eerie horror with dark humor, showcasing a mix of supernatural horror and outrageous, over-the-top deaths.

The film follows twin brothers, Bill and Hal, in adolescence finding the toy monkey and experimenting with it only to realize it kills the people around them but never the person who turns the key.

The first death the twins see is their babysitter. The “Rookie Priest” as credited in the end delivers a clumsy eulogy over their babysitter, adding to the film’s dark humor.

Shortly after there are more deaths including Uncle Chip’s (their primary caregiver) demise which is equally ridiculous, “I’m turning it,” followed by an immediate picture of him at his funeral procession. He was “trampled by wild horses and left looking like a cherry pie” adding to the unrealistic over the top deaths.

Because of these deaths, the twins decided to hide the monkey in a well so that no one else could turn the key.

Twenty-five years later, the monkey signals its return by spelling out “HI” on a thermostat—a clever touch connected to the fortune cookie Bill read. From there, the chaos escalates.

The film doesn’t hold back on outrageous kills. In one of the most absurd scenes, a woman dives into a pool and immediately explodes. Another moment features the twins yelling “We have to make like eggs and scramble!” as they flee in terror. The deaths are exaggerated and defy logic, making the film feel self-aware in its blend of horror and comedy.

For those expecting realistic horror, this isn’t it. But “The Monkey” is bloody bananas; a thrilling, chaotic ride, delivering a mix of scares and laughs that horror fans with a taste for the ridiculous will enjoy.

Photo courtesy of Neon.