The New Member Presentation of the “TITANS OF THE EVERLASTING KRIMSON KINGDOM”

Written by Lloydrica Hudson, Staff Reporter.

The Lambda Phi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. at Valdosta State University hosted an exciting new member presentation on Sunday, March. 23 in Whitehead Auditorium.

The event, a highly anticipated showcase of the fraternity’s newest members, was filled with excitement, tradition and heartfelt moments as the “TITANS OF THE EVERLASTING KRIMSON KINGDOM” were revealed to the community.

The night began with a masked introduction, a dramatic opening that built anticipation among the audience. The crowd shouted in cheers as the new initiates moved in synchronization, hyping up the building.

The energy intensified as the new members performed the traditional high-fives with their prophytes—older fraternity brothers who have completed the process and serve as mentors to the newest line.

The night also included a tribute to the women of the Divine Nine non-Panhellenic sororities, recognizing their contributions and presence on campus. Honored sororities included Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (Kappa Upsilon Chapter), Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (Theta Tau Chapter), Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. (Alpha Theta Chapter) and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. (Lambda Beta Chapter).

Following these tributes, the chapter paid homage to its Dean of Pledges, the key men responsible for guiding the line through their initiation process: Derek Ford Jr., David Goodwin Jr. and Kyler Akins.

Their leadership played an important role in molding the new initiates into men of achievement and dedication.

The moment everyone had been waiting for arrived as the “TITANS OF THE EVERLASTING KRIMSON KINGDOM” were introduced one by one. Each new member carried a unique line name that reflected their character, journey or aspirations within the fraternity:

Ace – Tristin Scott

Deuce – Jaquan Wright

Tre – Marjavion Sanders

Quad– Kai Kemp

Five – Nicholas Mayor

Six – Vincent Walker Jr.

Seven – Kolby Jones

Eight – Ethan Wilson

Nine– Elwood Moore

Ten – Leviticus McAffee

As is tradition, they took a moment to issue playful disses to rival fraternities on campus, drawing laughter and excitement from the audience.

The night ended on an emotional note as the new initiates honored their mothers. Each new brother presented a red rose to their mother as a token of gratitude and appreciation.

In a deeply touching moment, the neophytes sang a tribute to their mothers, led by Leviticus McAffee. The heartfelt performance moved many in attendance to tears, cementing the evening as not only a celebration of achievement but also of love, respect and family.

Kolby Jones, one of the newest initiates, reflected on his journey.

“The most challenging part about this journey was actually finding myself,” Jones said. “From the moment I arrived at college, I had to learn who Kolby Jones really is and how I can leave an everlasting impact. I don’t just want to be known as Kolby Jones, the Kappa—I want to be remembered as someone who made a difference.”

He also offered advice to aspiring members.

“Whatever setback you have, there is always a comeback. Don’t see challenges as barriers; see them as tests. There will be times when it feels like the world is against you, but if there is a will, there is a way.”

Kai Kemp spoke about similar sentiments about the transformative process.

“Being revealed feels like a rebirth; a transformation into a better man. This journey has been about perseverance, dedication, and brotherhood,” Kemp said. “It’s not just a celebration; it’s a commitment to uphold the values of achievement and service that Kappa Alpha Psi stands for.”

He also expressed his aspirations for the future for the fraternity.

“As a Political Science major, I’m deeply passionate about civic engagement. I plan to give back to my fraternity and my community by providing education on civics, law, and politics. I want to empower others to make informed decisions and be active in their communities.”

Lambda Phi Chapter Polemarch, Erick Webster, expressed his pride in welcoming the new line, emphasizing the importance of leadership, character and commitment to the fraternity’s legacy.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of serving as Polemarch has been fostering leadership development and preparing brothers for their futures. I am confident that this new line will uphold the objectives and values of Kappa Alpha Psi with honor and dedication,” Webster said. “Each of these men embodies strong moral character, community engagement, and the potential to leave a lasting impact; not only within our chapter but also in their personal and professional endeavors.”

The Lambda Phi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. has once again demonstrated its commitment to fostering leadership, service, and brotherhood. With the addition of the “TITANS OF THE EVERLASTING KRIMSON KINGDOM,” the chapter looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence at VSU.

Photo courtesy of R’Mahni Kemp.