Blotter: Man arrested for credit card fraud

Written by Bailey Wilson, Managing Editor.

VSUPD’s reports for the weekend of 3/28-3/30 had three incidents that stood out among the report, which also contained five other incidents, two traffic stops and 155 building and property checks.

FRAUD

STUDENT UNION: A 19-year-old man was arrested in the Student Union for theft at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 30.

Officers were called to the game room to intervene in a confrontation happening between a student and a non-student, where the student told officers that she had found charges on her credit card made without her consent, costing her $23.82 total.

During the investigation, the suspect gave officers conflicting information regarding his identity. It was found that the man, identified as a 19-year-old named James Henry, had already been trespassed and had two active warrants out for his arrest on account of previous obstruction of an officer and criminal trespass. He was arrested on previous warrants and taken to Lowndes County Jail, where he faces charges of computer theft and additional criminal trespass.

TRESPASSING

LANGDALE HALL: On Saturday, Mar. 29, an officer found a student leaving Langdale Hall at midnight through one of the main doors.

When questioned, she told the officer that she had crawled through one of the first-floor windows to enter the building out of curiosity.

Officers found that there had been discussion on social media about entering the abandoned dorm hall and they have taken the issue to the Housing Department and Student Affairs to attempt to handle further issues with trespassing into vacant buildings. No further legal action was taken on the student and the investigation continues.

GRAFFITI

111 W. BROOKWOOD DRIVE: On Friday, Mar. 28, students and officers discovered two pieces of graffiti on campus.

One was found around 9 a.m. on the outside of a vacant house owned by the VSU Foundation, while the other on one of the beams of the Monster Bridge by Oak Street Parking Deck a short time later.

Both had a sickle-and-hammer symbol usually associated with the Communist Party, with the art on the side of the house including the words “Power to the People.” The suspect has not been found and UPD has asked that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Sgt. Tobias Edwards with the Investigations Division.

Check back with VSUspectator.com for further information on these cases.

Photo courtesy of Wyndham Drayton.