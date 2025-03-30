Omelette House Review

Written by Adam Peachey, Staff Reporter.

Among the newest restaurants in Valdosta, one stands out from the rest. Although it may seem to be a Waffle House rip-off, The Omelette House on Baytree boasts its own approach to breakfast entirely.

The Omelette House specializes in its namesake – and pretty well. The omelettes they serve are as tasty as they are large, consisting of two eggs and stuffed almost to the brim.

Most of the items on their menu are below $10 and the omelettes themselves tend to be around that price, with the most expensive one being the Seafood Delight at $13.95. It is also the most expensive thing on their menu.

The price range is a plus compared to Waffle House, which has recently hiked their prices, in part due to shortage of eggs, but Waffle House prices had inflated of their own accord well before the outbreak of avian flu in Georgia.

Where Omelette House falls short, however, is availability. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, meaning that it really only can be practical for a breakfast or lunch meal, compared to Waffle House’s round-the-clock service.

I ordered a House Omelette without broccoli, and it did not disappoint. The onions and tomatoes played nicely off of each other and the ham added much flavor, as did the mushrooms.

Omelettes also come with a side of grits or hashbrowns and a side of toast, making a good bargain for a $10 meal.

Although I did not try the other options, the restaurant doesn’t just do omelettes. Their menu also includes pancakes, eggs, sandwiches and even Belgian waffles.

In short – the Omelette House brings to the table a fresh, almost unheard of take for a restaurant in the Valdosta area. It is highly recommended for those who want a filling meal without the price of going to Waffle House.

The Omelette House is located at 1337 Baytree Road, Suite 1.

Photo by James Brown, Entertainment Editor.