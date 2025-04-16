Embrace your voice: Spreading awareness for sexual assault

Armone Gates, Campus life editor.

Worldwide, the month of April is known as “Sexual Assault Awareness month,” Which is a month dedicated to campaigning and spreading awareness about sexual assault and educating communities on how to stay safe.

Sexual assault awareness month is rooted back to the 1970’s as many sexual assault victims started coming forward and voicing the need for change.

Teal is the color nationally associated with sexual awareness as the teal ribbon acknowledges support for survivors.

According to Northwestern Arkansas Center for sexual assault, in 2000, The National Sexual Violence Resource Center was created. This would soon become the leading nonprofit in resources and information on sexual violence and awareness.

A year later in 2001, NSVRC formally recognized the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month”.

SAAM’s goal is to increase the level of understanding on sexual assault and reduce the potential future risk altogether. This year’s theme for 2025 is “Together we act, united we fall,” which expresses the importance of taking action as one.

Throughout this month, it is highly encouraged that you focus on education, prevention and support. Which include.

-Practicing safe sex

-Learning about sexual health

-Communicate openly and honestly

-seek testing

-support survivors

By educating ourselves on this topic and learning how to support the individuals within our community we are able to spread more awareness and change; possibly eliminating future attacks within our communities as a whole.

Many students have elaborated on why it’s important to educate yourself about SAAM

Psychology major Ghavin Okorley describes what sexual awareness means to him.

“Sexual awareness means being sexually aware safety-wise within society, ” Okorley said. “Protect yourself and be aware of the danger around you.”

Elementary education major Shadaija Ervin explains the importance of using our voices.

“By using our voices, we can help people who can’t speak for themselves,” Ervin said. “I’ve been a victim of sexual harassment when I was younger, and I didn’t really speak up about it until years later. Until I heard someone else say that they experienced the same thing.”

“If we don’t speak out, who will!” Okorley said.

Photo courtesy of Flickr.