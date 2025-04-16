VSU leading Division II players to seek greater opportunities

Ansley DeCenzo, Staff reporter.

Valdosta State University is a powerhouse in NCAA Division II football and has seen several of its standout players leap into Division I programs in recent years, seeking greater opportunities and resources to further their athletic careers. These transfers highlight the growing trend of D2 athletes transitioning to D1 schools through the NCAA transfer portal.

One notable example is wide receiver Rod Bullard, who recently joined Michigan State University after an impressive career at VSU. Bullard recorded 85 receptions for 1,567 yards and 19 touchdowns over two seasons with the Blazers. His move to MSU places him among the elite competition in the Big Ten Conference.

Additionally, offensive lineman Will Flowers transitioned from VSU to Appalachian State University, bringing his experience as a first-team All-American to support App State’s roster. Flowers started all 14 games during VSU‘s run to the D2 national championship game and now aims to make his mark in Division I football.

“VSU saved my career honestly, when I got to Valdosta, I was coming off injuries and a losing season, the program that has been built around me helped me find the love in the game again and the work it takes,” Flowers said. “I still talk to my old teammates and coaches every day. I was fortunate enough to be able to transfer up after the crazy last week of the season, but my experiences last year have helped me with the transition to App State. I’m excited for the upcoming season with App but I’ll always be grateful for VSU.”

The jump from Division II to Division I is often about gaining access to better resources. Division I schools usually have top-notch training facilities, bigger coaching staffs and better equipment to help players improve.

They also offer more full scholarships, which can cover all college costs and reduce financial stress for athletes. These advantages make Division I programs very appealing to players looking to grow their skills and succeed. However, the tough part is getting there.

Reid Brass, a senior long snapper who recently transferred from VSU to Tarleton State University, credits his time at VSU for helping him adjust to his new team and environment.

“I think one of the things VSU helped me learn was how to build relationships with others. I can say that I loved everyone I played with and for during my time there, and those seasons have helped me become acclimated to my new team easier,” Brass said.

“Concerning my new place, I’m the farthest from home I’ve ever been, and it’s been a struggle mentally with being so far from home, but because of the things I’ve learned at VSU, it’s helped me get more comfortable in my new environment.”

In addition to physical resources, D1 athletes gain greater visibility through national television broadcasts and media coverage. This exposure increases their chances of pursuing professional careers or leveraging Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities, benefits that are less accessible at the D2 level.

Despite the advantages, transitioning from Division II to Division I is not without challenges. D1 football demands year-round commitment with rigorous training schedules and extensive travel, many of whom are future NFL prospects.

“We want to continue to build upon the success we had, and with this team, we feel like we have some really good pieces coming back,” Graham Craig said, VSU’s new head football coach. “We are looking forward to recruiting and improving the team we have.”

Photo courtesy of VSU.