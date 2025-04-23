Food Review: Valdosta Bluesberry Festival

Written by James Brown, Entertainment Editor.

The city of Valdosta held its third annual Bluesberry Festival on April 11 and 12, bringing fun filled nights of food and music participants from across the south of Georgia.

Although the musical performances were great, the main attraction for many pedestrians and vendors was the food.

I took to the festival grounds to experience the local cuisine with colleagues Armoné Gates and Alyrika Mccutchin to give the breakdown of which ones won our hearts.

The festival had many fried delicacies. One of the most popular dishes among festival goers was the blooming onion.

After trying the blooming onion, we had differing opinions on the dish. Some of us thought that it was too sweet.

The blooming onion was OK. The fried parts were very crispy and good, but the onion itself was a bit too sweet for me. Meanwhile, others thought that it wasn’t sweet enough. Gates thought it wasn’t as sweet as she thought it was going to be, but still thought it was so good.

Our overall rating of the onion was a seven out of 10.

Another fan favorite fried dish was the local gator tail. It seemed that everyone at the festival was walking around with one. It is safe to say that the tail was pretty good.

Mccutchin thought the gator tail was nice, but it was kind of salty. She mentioned it had a semi-chewy texture and tasted like chicken. Gates also thought the gator tail was really delicious. She thought it was crispy on the outside and kind of warm and tender on the inside.

Our overall rating of the gator tail was an eight out of 10.

The festival also hosted several food trucks. One of Valdosta’s most popular frozen yogurt stores, The Mix, was selling refreshing cups of froyo where customers could add their own ingredients.

The froyo was a hit among our group. To us it was insanely good. I honestly might prefer froyo over ice cream now. The group thought It was a nice, chill treat. The taste was spot on, the texture was smooth, but the store was overpriced at $7.50 for one cup.

Our overall rating of The Mix’s froyo was a nine out of 10.

Another food truck that we tried was for a coffee shop named Java Sweet’s Café. The cafe offered an array of different coffee flavors that left us more than satisfied.

This was definitely the best food item out of the entire event Gates tried their mango smoothie and it was really good. She said it was the best smoothie had in a while.

Our overall rating of the Java Sweet Café’s drinks was a 10 out of 10.

We all really enjoyed the festival and all the food that the vendors had to offer. It was a great experience and we all look forward to next year’s festival.

Photos by Armoné Gates, Alyrika McCutchin and James Brown.