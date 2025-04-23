FloSports Partnership Expands Reach, Elevates VSU and Gulf South Conference Athletics

Written by Ansley DeCenzo, Staff Reporter.

As Gulf South Conference teams continue to grow their national presence, the media partnership with FloSports is helping push VSU athletics to new levels of visibility and opportunity.

Through a multi-year agreement, FloSports serves as the exclusive digital platform for GSC broadcasts, including VSU’s football, basketball, volleyball and other sports. The partnership has elevated production standards while opening the door to new funding sources for both the conference and its member schools.

“By providing a multi-media platform supported by an extensive marketing engine, we believe the FloSports model is attractive to talent,” Brian Reinert, vice president of orporate communications at FloSports, said. “This is a new revenue stream that hasn’t been explored before and is vital to a program’s growth and sustainability.”

According to the GSC’s FloSports production guide, each member institution is required to meet minimum broadcast expectations, including multiple HD cameras, on-screen graphics and professional-level announcers. Failure to meet these standards may result in revenue withholdings, which are redirected toward championship video productions.

The setup has allowed schools like VSU to showcase their programs with higher-quality streams and improved visibility across platforms.

“We are always looking to upgrade and expand our coverage to elevate our partners and their athletes. We just announced yesterday a deal with Accedo that will expand our reach on smart TVs for example,” Reinert said.

While FloSports would not disclose which GSC school or VSU sport has the highest number of subscribers, the company confirmed a $50 million investment into FloCollege, its platform representing National Collegiate Athletic Association rights.

“We are on the record saying that we are investing $50 million to support FloCollege and our representation of NCAA rights,” said Reinert, a FloSports spokesperson. “This investment provides critical funds to conferences and member institutions. For many programs, it’s a new revenue stream that hasn’t been explored before and is vital to a program’s growth and sustainability,” Reinert said.

We are always looking to upgrade and expand our coverage to elevate our partners and their athletes,” he said.

FloSports would not comment on whether the partnership has directly contributed to athlete recruitment at VSU, but officials believe that visibility through quality coverage plays a key role in building brand recognition and attracting future talent.

On campus, the effects of this partnership can be seen in the upgraded production values and the growing emphasis on digital storytelling. Fans now have a more consistent, professional viewing experience, whether watching from home or streaming on the go.

Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics