The Happening Returns to VSU Front Lawn

Written by: Ashley Jones, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The Happening Information Fair was launched in 1991 to offer in-coming and returning students the opportunity to connect and learn all that Valdosta State’s local community offers.

It is held every fall semester on the VSU front lawn, the happening hosts fun activities, free food samples, giveaways, and familiarity with VSU’s student organizations.

The annual event will take place this upcoming Thursday, Aug . 28, from 1p.m. to 4p.m. on VSU’s front lawn.

Student Life coordinator graduate Jai Williams states “300 VSU departments, student organizations, local businesses, non-profits, civic religious organizations, have registered to attend the happening.”

In the past 34 years of existence, VSU Exhibitors have recruited student employees, hosted games and activities to grab students’ attention, and held drawings/ giveaways at their booths.

The Happening will feature fun activities for students and a chance for them to receive mentorship, community service opportunities, or internship recruitment.

The Student Life coordinator, Damitri Parris, recommends students “to not be afraid to talk to people because you never know what opportunities await.”

With the expected heat on Thursday, Jai Williams and Damitri Parris advise students to “bring your own bag, stay hydrated, bring a personal fan, and sunscreen.”

What can students expect to see at the Happening?

New and familiar organizations and businesses, a DJ to facilitate music and official announcements, tasty food samples at no cost, networking opportunities, engaging activities, free giveaways, and to explore VSU’s vibrant student organizations.

Students can look forward to the excitement and connection this VSU tradition will bring to campus.

Returning students usually determine that the Happening is only for new students, but Jai Williams debunked this theory by adding that , “You never know what opportunities you may have missed in the past…with new organizations that are being registered…you just never know who you will meet.”

Photo Credits: Valdosta State University Webpage