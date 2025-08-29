VSU to Open Season Against Clark Atlanta at Legion Field

By Lloy Hudson

Spectator Sports Editor

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State Blazers will begin their 2025 football season on Saturday, Aug

30, with a nonconference matchup against Clark Atlanta University. The game will be played at

Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, with a kickoff scheduled for the afternoon at 1:15 p.m.

The Blazers are coming off a 13-1 season in 2024, where they went undefeated through the

regular season and the playoffs before falling in the NCAA Division II National Championship

on Dec 21, to Ferris State.

VSU’s run included a perfect Gulf South Conference record and several standout performances

that carried the team to its national runner-up finish.

For VSU, Saturday’s contest represents not only the start of a new season but also an

opportunity to showcase progress and set the standard for the weeks ahead.

Graduate wide receiver Tyler Aljerio and senior defensive back Dallas Robinson will be among

the key returners for VSU in 2025.

Aljerio played a major role in the Blazers’ run to the national championship game last season,

finishing with 40 receptions for 550 yards and six touchdowns, including a score in the title

matchup against Ferris State.

Robinson was a steady presence in the secondary, appearing in all 14 games while recording 31

tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception.

Both were named to the Gulf South Conference Academic Honor Roll, bringing leadership to

and off the field as VSU opens the new year.

VSU will play its first home game of the season on Saturday, Sept 27, when the Blazers

host UNC Pembroke at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. as the program celebrates both Youth Day and Family Weekend,

bringing fans and the community together. The game will mark the Blazers’ first appearance at

home following a month-long stretch of road contests to open the season.