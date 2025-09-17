Home / News / Armed Robbery Suspect Turns Himself In

Armed Robbery Suspect Turns Himself In

By: Lloy Hudson, Spectator Sports Editor 

 

A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Valdosta convenience store is now in custody after turning himself in, police, said Monday. 

 Franklin Kier, 25, surrendered Wednesday, at the Valdosta Police Department after detectives obtained arrest warrants charging him with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. 

 The charges stem from a Sept. 15 incident at Khushi Food Mart on Northside Drive. Officers responded just after 6 a.m. when a caller reported a robbery in progress. 

 Investigators said Kier entered the store with a handgun, demanded money and discharged the weapon before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported. 

 Police also arrested Kier’s associate, Kianna Grisby, 35, who was charged with misdemeanor obstruction after detectives said she provided conflicting information during the investigation. 

 The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091. 

