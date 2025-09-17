VSU Needs More Dining Options in the Student Union

At Valdosta State University, the Student Union should be the heart of campus life.

Yet when it comes to food choices, students are left with limited and costly options: Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Moe’s.

While popular, these restaurants alone can’t satisfy the diverse tastes and budgets of a growing student body.

Students have already voiced concerns about prices, especially at Chick-fil-A. Long lines and a lack of variety only add to the frustration.

For many, grabbing a quick, affordable meal between classes is more of a headache than a convenience.

Adding restaurants like Zaxby’s, Panera, Subway or even a pizza spot could change the atmosphere of the Union.

These choices would not only bring variety but also offer healthier alternatives and late-night bites.

Expanding food options isn’t just about convenience; it’s about community.

Imagine students gathering over pizza for study sessions, or organizations hosting casual meetings at a new sandwich shop.

Food has always been a driver of connection, and the Union should reflect that.

Space is not the issue. The Union has plenty of meeting rooms, and repurposing just one could easily make way for a new restaurant.

It’s a matter of priorities: does VSU want its Student Union to be a true hub of student life, or just another building with limited, overpriced food?

By adding more dining options, VSU has the chance to strengthen its community, ease daily stress for students and make the Union a place people truly want to gather.

This editorial reflects the general opinion of The Spectator staff.