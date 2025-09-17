Eric Brandit Nielsen Returns to VSU for Special Presentation 

By: Staff Writer Addison Flantos

VALDOSTA- Eric Brandit Nielsen uses the spotlight to share his journey in the world of arts as he shares his memoir “Showboy to Showman: A Lifetime in the Performing Arts.”

Nielsen, who devoted 30 years to shaping VSU’s dance program and founded the VSU Repertory dancers, returns to Valdosta State to read his book and share his journey at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18th.

The event will take place in the Odum Library Auditorium, and thanks to the sponsorship from the Odum Library and VSU Archives and Special Collections, the public is welcome to the reading free of charge. Refreshments will also be provided after.

Douglas Carlson, who works with VSU Archives and Special Collections, said that it is important to them to recognize the contributions and accomplishments of the members of VSU.

“The VSU Archives and Odum Library are always looking for opportunities to promote VSU’s history and highlight the accomplishments of students and faculty. Eric Nielsen’s vision and dedication were instrumental in the growth of the dance program.”

With a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre and a Master of Fine Arts in Modern Dance Choreography earned from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, he became a skilled director and choreographer.

Nielsen has an impressive performance career, which includes his dancing at the MGM Grand Hotel in Reno, Nevada, along with performing with a variety of other ballet companies throughout the U.S.

Nielsen received the title of Dance Educator of the Year Award by the Georgia Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance. He also received praise for his prize-winning book, “Dance Auditions Preparation, Presentation, and Career Planning.” Nielsen carries on in his contributions as he works as an online English tutor for international students. His role in the world of arts continues with his annual performance in Valdosta’s production of “The Nutcracker.”

Archivist Program Coordinator, Douglas Carlson, also said fans of the fine arts and VSU’s history should attend the event.

“Anyone with an interest in the arts or in VSU history will enjoy the event.”

To accompany the Sept. 18th reading, works associated with Nielsen’s career, like performance programs and donated souvenirs, will be put on view by VSU Archives and Special Collections.

There will be copies of “Showboy to Showman: A Lifetime in the Performing Arts” available to purchase and have signed at the event.