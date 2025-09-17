VSU Launches New Mobile Blazer Athletics App

Written By Anna Ramsey

Staff Editor

Valdosta State University’s nationally acclaimed athletic program just got a digital upgrade.

On August 15, Assistant Athletic Director Gregory Richards announced the launching of the brand new Blazer Athletics app.

“As an athletic department we are always looking for new and better ways to grow our fan base and support for our student athletes,” Richards said. “This mobile app makes it much easier and convenient for our fans. It’s a one stop shop for everything Blazer Athletics.”

The Blazer Athletics app offers exclusive content, including behind-the-scenes access and player rosters, as well as one-on-one interviews with the athletes.

For those who love to get hype at Saturday football games, this is a touchdown opportunity to enhance your Blazer pride.

“Not only is it faster and easier to access the athletic calendar, but it elevates the fan experience as well,” said Grace Cothern, VSU senior and President of Fire Pit – the student committee dedicated to uniting Blazers fans by providing unmatched energy at athletic events. “It especially is beneficial to Fire Pit so we can cheer on our Blazers at away games.”

And for the students who aren’t ride-or-die Blazers fans?

“I’m not a huge fan of sports, but I think it’s good that you can see information instantly,” said senior musical theatre major Hannah Seyler. “There’s no pause in communication, and I like that about the app.”

Students can claim tickets in seconds and follow real-time broadcasts; for those with busy academic schedules, it’s a real win-win.

“I think that it will get more people excited about the games and it’ll give them more opportunities to know the athletes,” Seyler said. “You care more about who you’re cheering for.”

It’s school spirit at your fingertips.

The Blazer Athletics app is free to download on iOS and Android