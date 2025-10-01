Editorial: Green Space Be Gone

With the demolition of Langdale Hall, our campus finally closed the chapter on an aging dormitory that had long been unsafe and uninhabitable.

For many students, the teardown sparked excitement about the possibilities for something new, useful, and community-driven to take its place. Unfortunately, the administration’s current plan to turn the lot into a simple green space falls short of the campus’s real needs.

Green space is valuable, yes, but it is not what students have been asking for. We already have lawns and outdoor seating areas that go unused, not because we dislike the outdoors, but because they don’t address the challenges we face every day. Parking on campus is a constant struggle. Community spaces to gather, relax, or enjoy a coffee with friends are limited. Recreational and creative outlets are minimal. The Langdale lot represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build something students actually want and will use.

Students have already put forward thoughtful and creative suggestions: a skating rink that builds community, a recreational center for wellness, a coffee shop or food spot that doubles as a social hub, or even a hybrid design of half parking, half hangout space, that balances practicality with leisure. A community garden could also provide a unique way to engage with sustainability while creating a sense of ownership and pride among students.

What unites all these ideas is simple: they respond to what students’ need and desire from their campus experience. A patch of grass does not. While it might look nice in a brochure, it doesn’t solve the daily issues of parking shortages, lack of social spaces, or limited recreation opportunities.

Even though President Richard A. Carvajal will be leaving in December, the decision about Langdale’s replacement will impact students for decades. This is our chance to shape campus life in a meaningful way. The administration should listen to the voices of those who live, work, and learn here every day; the students.

A green space may be easy. But the easy option is rarely the best one. Langdale’s empty lot deserves something bolder, something useful, and something built with students, not just aesthetics, in mind.

This editorial reflects the general opinion of The Spectator staff.