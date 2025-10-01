Twin Energy: Ava and Avery Fuel Blazers’ Momentum into Conference Play 

By Winter Dube, Campus Life

The Valdosta State volleyball team enters the heart of the Gulf South Conference play with momentum and a dynamic duo that teammates say might as well be sisters.

Freshman Ava Keuntjes, from Ocala, Florida, and Sophomore Avery Mullins, from Cary, North Carolina, are in just their second season with the Blazers, but their connection already feels lifelong.

“An old weight coach told us we need to check our daddies because we might actually be sisters,” Keuntjes said.

The chemistry between the two is strong as they joke about their probable relation. They met at VSU and quickly became best friends, even calling themselves “yin and yang.”

“We definitely mellow each other out,” Keuntjes said. As for her teammates, “I think we are starting to flow better as a team, and I love playing with all of them.”

Both players are energized by the Blazers’ progress this season.

“I’m feeling great, especially with a newer team,” Mullins said. “We have seven new players, and we’re continuing to build trust and flow on the court.”

Mullins said their energy is fueled by “Starbucks and spray tans.” When it comes to volleyball, “We don’t have doubt,” Keuntjes said.

The two agreed that upcoming matches against Alabama Huntsville and Montevallo will be good competition.

“It’s a good weekend to come to the volleyball games,” Keuntjes added.

Head coach Kaleigh Zoucha echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that the GSC brings tough competition each night.

“Any of the games we are playing are good competitions,” Zoucha said. “We just need to do a good job scouting and playing to our strengths. Our team played pretty clean tonight, and these guys will do great.”

Both Keuntjes and Mullins urge Blazer Nation to come out and support the volleyball team because it is more fun than any other sport.

Mullins adds that her professors need to step up and show up to their games, as all Blazers including faculty need to fuel their win.

With sister-like energy driving the Blazers, fans may see their bond shine brightest as the team continues its push through conference play.