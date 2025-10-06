Blazers Fall Short After Late Interception Against Lenoir-Rhyne

By: Lloydrica Hudson

Sports Editor

Valdosta State’s offense showed flashes of rhythm Saturday night, but four costly interceptions from quarterback Harris Boyd proved to be the difference in a 32–25 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Boyd threw for 306 yards but struggled to protect the ball, including a final interception in the closing minutes that sealed the Blazers’ loss. The turnover came right after Lenoir-Rhyne’s 75-yard touchdown drive that gave them the lead for good.

“We moved the ball well, but I’ve got to take better care of the football,” Boyd said. “Those aren’t great numbers. A lot of the yards came after the catch, and I turned it over too many times. That’s on me.”

Boyd completed 18 of 33 passes, connecting with eight different receivers. Council Allen led the team with five catches for 80 yards, while Zandae Butler added two receptions for 75 yards, including a 38-yard grab.

The Blazers found some success on the ground as well. Ostin Perkins rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown, while Eric Watts and Jamontez Woods also scored rushing touchdowns.

Even with the turnovers, Boyd said he was proud of how the offense kept competing.

“I was proud of those big guys up front fighting their butts off,” he said. “We had a few guys making their first starts, and I was really proud of them.”

Boyd also reflected on his preparation and ongoing competition with fellow quarterback Jameson.

“If you’re on a good football team, there’s going to be competition,” Boyd said. “Me and James make each other better every day. I want him to do well; I just want to be a little more successful so I can play the game I love.”

Despite the outcome, Boyd said his mindset never changed.

“You can’t lose confidence when things get tough,” he said. “My mindset didn’t change. I just have to be smarter with the football and keep giving my guys chances.”

Head coach Graham Craig said the Blazers made progress in several key areas but struggled to finish drives and protect the football.

“We were better on third down and in the red zone this week, but turnovers killed us,” Craig said. “You can’t give the ball away four times and expect to win. That’s something we’ve got to fix.”

He credited the defense for its toughness against a physical opponent.

“Defensively, we played really well at times,” Craig said. “Lenoir-Rhyne’s a playoff-caliber team. They’re physical on both sides of the ball and have explosive players in the passing game. I thought our guys battled.”

Craig said Boyd’s resilience was a positive takeaway from the night.

“Harris had a rough first half with some tough interceptions, but he kept his poise and fought back,” Craig said. “He threw for over 300 yards and showed leadership. We just have to keep growing from it.”

Valdosta State (2-3) will look to bounce back next week in Gulf South Conference play against The Citadel on the road in Charleston, Sc.